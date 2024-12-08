Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP Councillor's Actions Against Muslim Vendors

The CPI(M) accused BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi of intimidating Muslim vendors, alleging negligence by the Delhi Police. They released a video depicting Negi asking vendors to disclose their names and distributing saffron flags, ostensibly to label Hindu shopkeepers. This incident raises concerns about communal disharmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:14 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) raised alarms over a BJP councillor's ongoing intimidation of Muslim vendors in Delhi, lashing out at the Delhi Police for their alleged inaction. In a combative post on X, they shared a video showing Ravinder Singh Negi's contentious behavior.

This video featured Negi, a BJP councillor from Vinod Nagar (East), asking Muslim vendors to display their names and handing out saffron flags to distinguish Hindu shopkeepers. The CPI(M) called for his arrest for inciting communal discord through these actions.

The video also captured Negi accusing another community of adulterating food as he distributed the flags. Previously, Negi shared similar activities on his social media, prompting public concern over his influence on social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

