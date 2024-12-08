Controversy Erupts Over BJP Councillor's Actions Against Muslim Vendors

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) raised alarms over a BJP councillor's ongoing intimidation of Muslim vendors in Delhi, lashing out at the Delhi Police for their alleged inaction. In a combative post on X, they shared a video showing Ravinder Singh Negi's contentious behavior.

This video featured Negi, a BJP councillor from Vinod Nagar (East), asking Muslim vendors to display their names and handing out saffron flags to distinguish Hindu shopkeepers. The CPI(M) called for his arrest for inciting communal discord through these actions.

The video also captured Negi accusing another community of adulterating food as he distributed the flags. Previously, Negi shared similar activities on his social media, prompting public concern over his influence on social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)