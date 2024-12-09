Left Menu

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

US President Joe Biden announced the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, marking a historic chance for Syrians to rebuild. Despite concerns over regional stability, the US remains committed to supporting Syria's neighbors and ensuring ISIS does not exploit any chaos.

Updated: 09-12-2024 05:45 IST
In a historic shift, US President Joe Biden has declared the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, underscoring an unprecedented chance for the people of Syria. The announcement comes after reports of rebel groups taking control following prolonged conflict and dictatorship under Assad's rule.

Biden emphasized the opportunity presented to Syrians by this political shift, while also noting the potential risks involved. He stated that support from Hezbollah, Iran, and Russia to Assad had waned, paving the way for Syrian opposition, mainly led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, to succeed.

Amid these developments, the US remains vigilant, launching airstrikes against ISIS in Syria to thwart potential threats. The US has also pledged to work with Syrian groups and global entities to establish a stable, sovereign Syria with a government representative of its people.

