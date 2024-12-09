Trump's Tough Talk: US Subsidies, Tariff Tactics, and Neighborly Relations

Donald Trump, the incoming US President, has stirred controversy by claiming that the United States is subsidizing its neighbors Canada and Mexico, by USD 100 billion and USD 300 billion, respectively. He suggested that if these subsidies continue, Canada and Mexico might as well become states of the US.

Trump, known for his hardline stance on immigration, threatened to impose significant tariffs on both countries if they fail to curb the influx of illegal immigrants into America. He conveyed these views in an NBC News interview, challenging opinions from US CEOs about the economic impact of such tariffs.

Defending his strategy, Trump emphasized that tariffs could provide economic benefits and serve as a powerful tool in negotiations, even averting wars. He insisted that these measures cost Americans nothing and emphasized using them effectively, rather than excessively.

