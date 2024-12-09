Left Menu

New Legislators Sworn In at Maharashtra Assembly

Jayant Patil and three others took oath as MLAs in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, representing various constituencies. The ceremony concluded on the last day of the assembly's special session. Some leaders, including Shiv Sena's Vilas Bhumre, have yet to take their oaths, with arrangements available at the speaker's office.

Jayant Patil Image Credit: Wikipedia
Jayant Patil, the state president of the NCP (SP), along with three others, took oath as MLAs in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday, marking the end of the special session's third day.

Patil represents the Islampur constituency in Sangli, while Vinay Kore, Sunil Shelke, and Uttamrao Jankar represent Shahuwadi, Maval, and Malshiras constituencies, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Vilas Bhumre, alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Varun Sardesai and Manoj Jamsutkar, and NCP's Shekhar Nikam, are yet to take their oath, with provisions made to do so in the speaker's office later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

