New Legislators Sworn In at Maharashtra Assembly

Jayant Patil, the state president of the NCP (SP), along with three others, took oath as MLAs in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday, marking the end of the special session's third day.

Patil represents the Islampur constituency in Sangli, while Vinay Kore, Sunil Shelke, and Uttamrao Jankar represent Shahuwadi, Maval, and Malshiras constituencies, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Vilas Bhumre, alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Varun Sardesai and Manoj Jamsutkar, and NCP's Shekhar Nikam, are yet to take their oath, with provisions made to do so in the speaker's office later.

(With inputs from agencies.)