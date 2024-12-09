Left Menu

Hemant Soren and Cabinet Sworn in at Jharkhand Assembly

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his cabinet were sworn in as members of the Jharkhand Assembly at the start of a four-day session. All 81 members are to take their oaths, and the agenda includes the election of the Speaker, governor's address, budget presentation, and a debate.

  • India

On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took the oath as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly, marking the commencement of a four-day legislative session. His induction was part of a broader ceremonial swearing-in that included several key ministers from his cabinet.

The ceremony, held at 11 am, was overseen by the assembly's pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi. Among those sworn in were Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua, and Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav.

The session agenda is packed, featuring the election of the Speaker, an address by the governor, and the presentation of the supplementary budget. Additionally, a debate on the governor's speech is scheduled. This comes after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance secured 56 of the 81 seats in last month's election.

