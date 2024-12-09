BJP Announces Candidates for December Rajya Sabha Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday declared its candidates for the upcoming December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls. Among the nominees is former National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma representing Haryana.

The BJP also introduced Ryaga Krishnaiah for Andhra Pradesh and Sujeet Kumar for Odisha, both of whom recently shifted allegiances from their previous parties, the YSRCP and the BJD respectively. Krishnaiah had resigned from his Rajya Sabha position, leaving the YSRCP.

Meanwhile, Sujeet Kumar vacated his upper house seat and was subsequently expelled by the BJD. These developments have opened three seats in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha, necessitating the bypolls.

