BJP Announces Candidates for December Rajya Sabha Bypolls

The BJP has announced candidates for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls, including Rekha Sharma from Haryana, Ryaga Krishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh, and Sujeet Kumar from Odisha. These candidates are filling vacancies arising from resignations and party switching in their respective states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:43 IST
BJP Announces Candidates for December Rajya Sabha Bypolls
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday declared its candidates for the upcoming December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls. Among the nominees is former National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma representing Haryana.

The BJP also introduced Ryaga Krishnaiah for Andhra Pradesh and Sujeet Kumar for Odisha, both of whom recently shifted allegiances from their previous parties, the YSRCP and the BJD respectively. Krishnaiah had resigned from his Rajya Sabha position, leaving the YSRCP.

Meanwhile, Sujeet Kumar vacated his upper house seat and was subsequently expelled by the BJD. These developments have opened three seats in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha, necessitating the bypolls.

