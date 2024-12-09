Shiv Sena Boycotts New Maharashtra Speaker Election

The Shiv Sena (UBT) opted to boycott the election of Rahul Narwekar as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. According to Aaditya Thackeray, this decision stemmed from Narwekar's involvement in supporting an unconstitutional governance framework during his previous term.

On Monday, Narwekar was elected unopposed after the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi chose not to field a candidate. During his time as Speaker of the 14th Legislative Assembly, Narwekar ruled in favor of factions led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as legitimate representations of their respective parties, a move that sparked controversy.

In a statement to the press, Thackeray criticized Narwekar for decisions that adversely impacted Shiv Sena and NCP, while expressing hope that Narwekar will execute his duties impartially in the upcoming five-year term.

(With inputs from agencies.)