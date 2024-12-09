Left Menu

Trump's Envoy Pushes for Gaza Hostage Release Before Inauguration

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, expressed hope in Abu Dhabi for the release of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:49 IST
Steve Witkoff, who serves as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, expressed optimism in Abu Dhabi on Monday regarding the release of hostages currently held in Gaza. Witkoff mentioned that he hoped for their freedom before Trump assumes office on January 20.

In addition, Witkoff conveyed his aspirations for a potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. His statements reflect the urgency of the situation as Trump's inauguration approaches.

Efforts toward securing peace and stability in the region have intensified, with Witkoff dedicating prayers and diplomatic resources to achieve these goals before the new administration begins its term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

