South Korea's Political Turmoil: Navigating Uncertain Waters

South Korea is grappling with intense political unrest following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration. The fallout has thrown the nation into turmoil, with impeachment attempts and criminal investigations threatening Yoon's leadership.

Economic repercussions are evident as stock indices plummet and the won weakens against the dollar. Meanwhile, key government agencies are in crisis mode, facing pressure from North Korea’s military advancements and the impending Trump administration in the US.

Diplomatic efforts are at a standstill, with international visits cancelled and defence deals in jeopardy. The crisis underscores a significant distraction as South Korea navigates its economic and political future on the global stage.

