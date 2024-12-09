Left Menu

Russia Grants Asylum to Syria's Assad

Russia has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar Assad, a decision made personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. While Assad's exact location remains undisclosed, Putin reportedly has no plans to meet with him.

Updated: 09-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:26 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant geopolitical development, the Kremlin announced on Monday that Russia has granted political asylum to Bashar Assad, the former President of Syria.

The surprising decision was made personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who relayed the information to reporters.

Although Assad's current location remains undisclosed, the Kremlin has confirmed that Putin is not scheduled to have any meetings with the former Syrian leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

