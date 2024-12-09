Russia Grants Asylum to Syria's Assad

In a significant geopolitical development, the Kremlin announced on Monday that Russia has granted political asylum to Bashar Assad, the former President of Syria.

The surprising decision was made personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who relayed the information to reporters.

Although Assad's current location remains undisclosed, the Kremlin has confirmed that Putin is not scheduled to have any meetings with the former Syrian leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)