Left Menu

Protests Erupt over Alleged Chief Minister-Adani Nexus in Telangana

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly winter session, BRS MLAs protested against an alleged unholy alliance between the Telangana Chief Minister and industrialist Gautam Adani. The protest, highlighting claims of duplicity involving Congress leader Revanth Reddy, led to the MLAs being detained by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:16 IST
Protests Erupt over Alleged Chief Minister-Adani Nexus in Telangana
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As the Telangana Assembly's winter session commenced on Monday, the opposition BRS MLAs staged a demonstration, wearing T-shirts with images of Revanth Reddy and Gautam Adani. They claimed there was an 'unholy nexus' between the state's Chief Minister and the prominent industrialist.

However, the protest was cut short when police stopped the BRS legislators at the entrance of the legislature complex. In response, the MLAs vociferously chanted slogans against the ruling Congress government and the Chief Minister.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's similar actions in Parliament, questioning why similar tactics could not be employed in Telangana. This protest comes after CM Revanth Reddy announced the rejection of a significant CSR donation from Adani amid his legal woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024