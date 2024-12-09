Protests Erupt over Alleged Chief Minister-Adani Nexus in Telangana
Ahead of the Telangana Assembly winter session, BRS MLAs protested against an alleged unholy alliance between the Telangana Chief Minister and industrialist Gautam Adani. The protest, highlighting claims of duplicity involving Congress leader Revanth Reddy, led to the MLAs being detained by police.
- Country:
- India
As the Telangana Assembly's winter session commenced on Monday, the opposition BRS MLAs staged a demonstration, wearing T-shirts with images of Revanth Reddy and Gautam Adani. They claimed there was an 'unholy nexus' between the state's Chief Minister and the prominent industrialist.
However, the protest was cut short when police stopped the BRS legislators at the entrance of the legislature complex. In response, the MLAs vociferously chanted slogans against the ruling Congress government and the Chief Minister.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's similar actions in Parliament, questioning why similar tactics could not be employed in Telangana. This protest comes after CM Revanth Reddy announced the rejection of a significant CSR donation from Adani amid his legal woes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Urged to Investigate Gautam Adani Indictment
Shiv Sena MLAs Rally Behind Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM Speculations
Wealthiest MLAs in Jharkhand Assembly: Analyzing the 2024 Elections
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes as Cong, other oppn parties seek to raise indictment of Gautam Adani in US bribery case.
Transnational Legal Tensions: Gautam Adani's Battle on American Soil