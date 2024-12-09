Protests Erupt over Alleged Chief Minister-Adani Nexus in Telangana

As the Telangana Assembly's winter session commenced on Monday, the opposition BRS MLAs staged a demonstration, wearing T-shirts with images of Revanth Reddy and Gautam Adani. They claimed there was an 'unholy nexus' between the state's Chief Minister and the prominent industrialist.

However, the protest was cut short when police stopped the BRS legislators at the entrance of the legislature complex. In response, the MLAs vociferously chanted slogans against the ruling Congress government and the Chief Minister.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's similar actions in Parliament, questioning why similar tactics could not be employed in Telangana. This protest comes after CM Revanth Reddy announced the rejection of a significant CSR donation from Adani amid his legal woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)