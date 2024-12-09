Left Menu

BJP Office-Bearer Accused of Rape Resigns Amid Scandal

A BJP vice president from Vidisha district, Yogendra Singh Solanki, was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman, resulting in his resignation. The party distanced itself from Solanki, pending investigation under IPC sections 376 and 506. Police registered an FIR and are pursuing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:45 IST
BJP Office-Bearer Accused of Rape Resigns Amid Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, Yogendra Singh Solanki, has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. He resigned from his position amid the unfolding controversy.

The party quickly distanced itself from Solanki, stating that his resignation has been accepted. Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 376 and 506 as the alleged crime predated the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's enactment.

The victim alleged continued sexual exploitation, and the police have begun a thorough investigation, including sending her medical report for forensic analysis. The case has prompted swift police action to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024