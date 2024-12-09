BJP Office-Bearer Accused of Rape Resigns Amid Scandal

A local BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, Yogendra Singh Solanki, has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. He resigned from his position amid the unfolding controversy.

The party quickly distanced itself from Solanki, stating that his resignation has been accepted. Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 376 and 506 as the alleged crime predated the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's enactment.

The victim alleged continued sexual exploitation, and the police have begun a thorough investigation, including sending her medical report for forensic analysis. The case has prompted swift police action to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)