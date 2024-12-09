BJP Office-Bearer Accused of Rape Resigns Amid Scandal
A BJP vice president from Vidisha district, Yogendra Singh Solanki, was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman, resulting in his resignation. The party distanced itself from Solanki, pending investigation under IPC sections 376 and 506. Police registered an FIR and are pursuing the case.
A local BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, Yogendra Singh Solanki, has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. He resigned from his position amid the unfolding controversy.
The party quickly distanced itself from Solanki, stating that his resignation has been accepted. Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 376 and 506 as the alleged crime predated the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's enactment.
The victim alleged continued sexual exploitation, and the police have begun a thorough investigation, including sending her medical report for forensic analysis. The case has prompted swift police action to ensure justice.
