BJP Accuses Congress of Collusion with Foreign Forces

The BJP has ramped up its offensive against Congress, accusing the opposition of collaborating with foreign forces intent on destabilizing India. On Monday, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi charged that Congress leaders, particularly Sonia Gandhi, have connections with a George Soros-funded organization.

The BJP claims this organization, the Forum of the Democratic Leaders-Asia Pacific (FDL-AP), supports the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation. They demand Sonia Gandhi disclose her involvement, as Trivedi alleged that she holds a co-president role in the foundation.

While the Congress has dismissed these allegations, stating that the real conspiracy involves the government sacrificing India's international relations to protect industrial interests, the BJP insists on a thorough investigation into the purported foreign collusions.

