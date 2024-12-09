Unity Under Siege: Confronting Domestic and Foreign Threats

In a charged session on Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the imperative of safeguarding India's national integrity from both domestic and external adversarial forces.

The session was marred by contentious allegations from BJP members about Congress leaders' alleged connections with billionaire investor George Soros, accused of destabilizing the nation.

In response, opposition MPs demanded deliberations on businessman Gautam Adani's claims and called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. Dhankhar appealed for unity, stressing the need for members to rise above divisions and commit to preserving national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)