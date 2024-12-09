Left Menu

Britain Cracks Down on Illicit Gold Trade Fueling Russian War Efforts

Britain announced sanctions targeting illicit gold trade funding Russian war efforts in Ukraine. Four individuals involved in gold smuggling had their assets frozen. Britain also appointed Margaret Hodge as 'Anti-Corruption Champion' to lead efforts against corruption. The UK plans to publish a new anti-corruption strategy by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:45 IST
Britain Cracks Down on Illicit Gold Trade Fueling Russian War Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has unveiled a new wave of sanctions targeting what it asserts is an illicit gold trade financing Russian President Vladimir Putin's military campaign in Ukraine and promoting corruption.

The UK government froze the assets of four people allegedly involved in gold smuggling and one other who reportedly purchased over $300 million of Russian gold, consequently generating revenue for the Russian state.

Accompanying these sanctions, Britain has appointed Margaret Hodge as the new 'Anti-Corruption Champion' to spearhead efforts against corruption, coordinating across parliament, the private sector, and civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024