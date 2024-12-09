Britain Cracks Down on Illicit Gold Trade Fueling Russian War Efforts
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:45 IST
Britain has unveiled a new wave of sanctions targeting what it asserts is an illicit gold trade financing Russian President Vladimir Putin's military campaign in Ukraine and promoting corruption.
The UK government froze the assets of four people allegedly involved in gold smuggling and one other who reportedly purchased over $300 million of Russian gold, consequently generating revenue for the Russian state.
Accompanying these sanctions, Britain has appointed Margaret Hodge as the new 'Anti-Corruption Champion' to spearhead efforts against corruption, coordinating across parliament, the private sector, and civil society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
