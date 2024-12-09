Left Menu

Manish Sisodia's Strategic Shift: From Patparganj to Jangpura

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia transitions from Patparganj to contest in Jangpura, supported by MLA Praveen Kumar amidst allegations from ED and CBI. Sisodia expresses gratitude towards constituents and party, vowing continued dedication to the people. AAP alters 17 MLA positions, fielding new candidates.

Updated: 09-12-2024 19:51 IST
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/X @msisodia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister, will contest from Jangpura in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, moving from his previous Patparganj seat. Expressing gratitude to sitting MLA Praveen Kumar, Sisodia highlighted Kumar's support as pivotal in his campaign. "Your support is my strength," Sisodia posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, announced this strategic shift, underscoring Kumar's backing amid a landscape marked by controversy. Kumar condemned attempts by national investigation agencies, including the ED and CBI, to allegedly frame Sisodia in fake cases, calling it a conspiracy against the people's voice.

Jangpura MLA Kumar declared solidarity with Sisodia, promising the electorate's answer to perceived injustices by ensuring Sisodia's electoral victory. As AAP reshuffles candidates, Sisodia assured Patparganj constituents of his undying affection, having been replaced by Awadh Ojha in the constituency. This strategic realignment sees AAP fielding fresh candidates by replacing 17 sitting MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

