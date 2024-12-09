Left Menu

Kejriwal's Tea Diplomacy: Reaching Out to Delhi's Auto Drivers

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister, hosted auto drivers for tea at his residence. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties with this core voter base ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal emphasized his longstanding supportive relationship with them, appreciating their hard work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:47 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and former Delhi chief minister, took significant strides to bolster grassroots support by inviting auto drivers to his residence for tea. This move comes as a strategic effort ahead of the approaching Delhi Assembly elections.

In an evocative post shared on X, Kejriwal expressed his heartfelt connection with the auto drivers, referring to them as his 'brothers.' He highlighted the mutual support shared over the years, stating that their hard work remains a source of inspiration to him. The gathering served as a platform for open dialogue, affirming his dedication to continue addressing their concerns.

The interaction underscored Kejriwal's commitment to engaging with a key voter demographic, crucial to AAP's political strategy. As the election approaches, Kejriwal aims to secure a third term, following his party's resounding victory in 2020, when it captured 62 of the 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

