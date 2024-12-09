Kejriwal's Tea Diplomacy: Reaching Out to Delhi's Auto Drivers

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and former Delhi chief minister, took significant strides to bolster grassroots support by inviting auto drivers to his residence for tea. This move comes as a strategic effort ahead of the approaching Delhi Assembly elections.

In an evocative post shared on X, Kejriwal expressed his heartfelt connection with the auto drivers, referring to them as his 'brothers.' He highlighted the mutual support shared over the years, stating that their hard work remains a source of inspiration to him. The gathering served as a platform for open dialogue, affirming his dedication to continue addressing their concerns.

The interaction underscored Kejriwal's commitment to engaging with a key voter demographic, crucial to AAP's political strategy. As the election approaches, Kejriwal aims to secure a third term, following his party's resounding victory in 2020, when it captured 62 of the 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)