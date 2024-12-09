Left Menu

Cracking Down on the Illicit Gold Trade: New Sanctions Announced

The United States and the United Kingdom have imposed new sanctions targeting the illicit gold trade, which is suspected of financing Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. The UK froze assets linked to gold smuggling, while the US sanctioned entities involved in global money laundering. A new 'Anti-Corruption Champion' was appointed in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:03 IST
Cracking Down on the Illicit Gold Trade: New Sanctions Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and the United Kingdom have announced a series of new sanctions targeting the illicit gold trade, which officials claim is funding Russian President Vladimir Putin's military efforts in Ukraine. Both nations aim to disrupt this illegal activity that fuels corruption and undermines legitimate trade.

The UK government has frozen the assets of individuals allegedly involved in gold smuggling and purchasing Russian gold worth over $300 million, indicating that this trade provides revenues to the Russian government. The British Foreign Office strongly condemned illicit gold practices, citing their role in facilitating corruption and human rights abuses.

The United States sanctioned several businesses and individuals involved in a Zimbabwe-based global gold smuggling and money laundering network. These actions align with International Anti-Corruption Day and the appointment of Margaret Hodge as the UK's 'Anti-Corruption Champion'. The UK aims to implement a new anti-corruption strategy by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024