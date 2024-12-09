Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Nana Patole's Critique of Power Dynamics

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole criticized the ruling coalition for favoring certain individuals, following a tribunal's favorable ruling for Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a benami property case. He also demanded traditional posts for the opposition in the assembly, citing electoral fairness and past precedents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:17 IST
Maharashtra Politics: Nana Patole's Critique of Power Dynamics
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance, alleging favoritism towards Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. His remarks followed a clean chit given to Pawar by the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal regarding property worth Rs 1000 crore.

Patole accused the current government of serving its interests post-elections, sidelining promises made under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. He also defended his narrow victory margin in the Sakoli assembly polls, condemning mockery from the ruling side and emphasizing voter sovereignty in democracy.

Highlighting the importance of respecting tradition in assembly roles, Patole insisted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi should receive the leader of opposition and deputy speaker posts, hoping for this to be addressed in the upcoming Nagpur session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024