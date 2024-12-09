Maharashtra Politics: Nana Patole's Critique of Power Dynamics
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole criticized the ruling coalition for favoring certain individuals, following a tribunal's favorable ruling for Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a benami property case. He also demanded traditional posts for the opposition in the assembly, citing electoral fairness and past precedents.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance, alleging favoritism towards Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. His remarks followed a clean chit given to Pawar by the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal regarding property worth Rs 1000 crore.
Patole accused the current government of serving its interests post-elections, sidelining promises made under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. He also defended his narrow victory margin in the Sakoli assembly polls, condemning mockery from the ruling side and emphasizing voter sovereignty in democracy.
Highlighting the importance of respecting tradition in assembly roles, Patole insisted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi should receive the leader of opposition and deputy speaker posts, hoping for this to be addressed in the upcoming Nagpur session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
