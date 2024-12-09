Rachel Reeves Seeks to Mend Post-Brexit Ties with Eurogroup

British finance minister Rachel Reeves met with her euro zone counterparts for the first time on Monday, focusing on cooperation to spur economic growth. Reeves avoided delving into contentious issues that could impact the UK's relationship reset with the EU.

The Labour government, in power since July, seeks to mend ties with the EU, criticizing past Conservative administrations for deteriorating relations during Brexit negotiations. At her first Eurogroup meeting, Reeves stressed the mutual benefits for Britain and the EU.

"Today wasn't about new negotiations," she stated at a press conference. "This was about laying the groundwork to rebuild trust and foster cooperation after years of tension." Reeves advocates reducing trade barriers for mutual growth, though she maintains red lines like not rejoining the EU's single market or customs union.

