Rachel Reeves Seeks to Mend Post-Brexit Ties with Eurogroup
British finance minister Rachel Reeves held her first meeting with euro zone counterparts, aiming to reset relations and boost economic cooperation post-Brexit. She emphasized shared interests between the UK and EU, advocating for improved trade relations without revisiting previous agreements like the single market or customs union.
British finance minister Rachel Reeves met with her euro zone counterparts for the first time on Monday, focusing on cooperation to spur economic growth. Reeves avoided delving into contentious issues that could impact the UK's relationship reset with the EU.
The Labour government, in power since July, seeks to mend ties with the EU, criticizing past Conservative administrations for deteriorating relations during Brexit negotiations. At her first Eurogroup meeting, Reeves stressed the mutual benefits for Britain and the EU.
"Today wasn't about new negotiations," she stated at a press conference. "This was about laying the groundwork to rebuild trust and foster cooperation after years of tension." Reeves advocates reducing trade barriers for mutual growth, though she maintains red lines like not rejoining the EU's single market or customs union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eastern states like Odisha were earlier considered backward, but I view them as growth engine of development: PM Modi.
Odisha: India's Emerging Growth Engine, Says Modi
Eastern India's Growth Engine: Modi's Vision for Odisha
Cementing Growth: Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Market
WTC Noida Steers Growth Amidst Challenges