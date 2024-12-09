Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Seeks to Mend Post-Brexit Ties with Eurogroup

British finance minister Rachel Reeves held her first meeting with euro zone counterparts, aiming to reset relations and boost economic cooperation post-Brexit. She emphasized shared interests between the UK and EU, advocating for improved trade relations without revisiting previous agreements like the single market or customs union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:23 IST
Rachel Reeves Seeks to Mend Post-Brexit Ties with Eurogroup

British finance minister Rachel Reeves met with her euro zone counterparts for the first time on Monday, focusing on cooperation to spur economic growth. Reeves avoided delving into contentious issues that could impact the UK's relationship reset with the EU.

The Labour government, in power since July, seeks to mend ties with the EU, criticizing past Conservative administrations for deteriorating relations during Brexit negotiations. At her first Eurogroup meeting, Reeves stressed the mutual benefits for Britain and the EU.

"Today wasn't about new negotiations," she stated at a press conference. "This was about laying the groundwork to rebuild trust and foster cooperation after years of tension." Reeves advocates reducing trade barriers for mutual growth, though she maintains red lines like not rejoining the EU's single market or customs union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024