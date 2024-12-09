Constitution Anniversary Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha in response to a debate marking the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution on Saturday, December 14, according to sources. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to initiate the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on December 16, sources added.

Currently, the Winter Session of Parliament, now in its third week, has faced disruptions leading to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha until Tuesday. Opposition parties are demanding sessions to address pressing national issues, which led to the procedural interruptions. The developments underscore the heightened political tension within the Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, Leader of the House, accused the Congress party of acting as a "tool" for forces trying to destabilize the nation. Nadda stressed the need for a structured debate to clarify these accusations, as he alleged that Congress's actions threaten India's democratic framework.

Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge firmly rejected Nadda's claims, maintaining that Congress is steadfast in its dedication to democracy, while arguing that BJP's accusations serve as distractions from urgent national concerns. This ongoing exchange has intensified the political standoff in Parliament.

As the Winter Session progresses, the political drama escalates, with opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha's LoP Rahul Gandhi, staging protests about the Adani issue. Despite the active participation of many opposition MPs, members from the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party were notably absent from the protest, highlighting potential fractures within the opposition coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)