India's Balanced Diplomacy in West Asia: A Call for Justice and Equity

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed India's balanced approach to the ongoing West Asian conflict, emphasizing a fundamental commitment to justice and equity. He reiterated support for a two-state solution to Israel-Palestine tensions, condemning terrorism while stressing the importance of respecting humanitarian law and minimizing civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:50 IST
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's 'balanced' stance on the ongoing West Asian conflict, focusing on justice and equity. Jaishankar stressed that terrorism and hostage-taking are universally unacceptable, while urging that military actions must consider civilian safety and adhere to humanitarian law.

During an interaction with the Indian community, he reiterated India's support for a two-state solution to Israel-Palestine tensions. Jaishankar emphasized India's contributions to Palestinian relief through agencies like UNRWA and supported medical aid to Lebanon, underscoring the importance of resolving the Palestine issue for regional stability.

Jaishankar also praised India's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), citing initiatives like ease of doing business and advancements in infrastructure. He discussed new opportunities in sectors such as space and FinTech during bilateral talks with his Bahraini counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

