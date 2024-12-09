India's Balanced Diplomacy in West Asia: A Call for Justice and Equity
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed India's balanced approach to the ongoing West Asian conflict, emphasizing a fundamental commitment to justice and equity. He reiterated support for a two-state solution to Israel-Palestine tensions, condemning terrorism while stressing the importance of respecting humanitarian law and minimizing civilian casualties.
- Country:
- Bahrain
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's 'balanced' stance on the ongoing West Asian conflict, focusing on justice and equity. Jaishankar stressed that terrorism and hostage-taking are universally unacceptable, while urging that military actions must consider civilian safety and adhere to humanitarian law.
During an interaction with the Indian community, he reiterated India's support for a two-state solution to Israel-Palestine tensions. Jaishankar emphasized India's contributions to Palestinian relief through agencies like UNRWA and supported medical aid to Lebanon, underscoring the importance of resolving the Palestine issue for regional stability.
Jaishankar also praised India's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), citing initiatives like ease of doing business and advancements in infrastructure. He discussed new opportunities in sectors such as space and FinTech during bilateral talks with his Bahraini counterpart.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Asia
- Jaishankar
- Israel-Palestine
- two-state solution
- UNRWA
- terrorism
- Bahrain
- justice
- equity
ALSO READ
Fatal DHL Cargo Plane Crash Investigated Amid Terrorism Concerns
India Calls for Ceasefire in West Asia, Promotes Two-State Solution
Lithuania Probes DHL Plane Crash: No Evidence of Terrorism Found
Imran Khan Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act Amidst Protests
DHL Cargo Plane Crash: Investigation Reveals No Terrorism Links Yet