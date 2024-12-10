Netanyahu's Corruption Trial: A Nation Divided and the Political Turmoil Unfolding

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take the stand on Tuesday in his long-standing corruption trial, marking a significant moment in a case that has polarized public opinion in Israel at a time of regional unrest. Here's what you need to know about the charges at the heart of this legal battle.

In 2019, Netanyahu was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, all of which he denies. The trial, which began in 2020, consists of three criminal cases. Notably, Case 4000 involves allegations that Netanyahu provided regulatory favors to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for favorable media coverage; Case 1000 concerns gifts received from influential businessmen; and Case 2000 revolves around an alleged quid-pro-quo deal with a major newspaper owner.

The outcome of this trial could take months, as a plea deal is yet to surface, and Netanyahu remains in office despite the charges. Under Israeli law, a sitting prime minister can hold their position unless convicted. The trial's developments have been overshadowed by recent violent events in the region, yet the case continues to impact Israeli politics, sparking protests and straining international relations.

