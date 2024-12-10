Kejriwal Awaits Government Accommodation: AAP's Push for Entitlement

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to receive a government bungalow, a benefit affording him as the chief of a national party.

The minister clarified during a press conference that, according to protocol, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII bungalow. Currently, however, these accommodations are fully occupied, leaving only Type V and VI bungalows available.

The Aam Aadmi Party has actively pursued housing allocations for Kejriwal, sending a formal request to the Union Housing Ministry to emphasize his entitlement. In the interim, Kejriwal has temporarily taken residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road, the official house of AAP MP Ashok Mittal.

