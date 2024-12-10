Kejriwal Awaits Government Accommodation: AAP's Push for Entitlement
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will be allotted a government bungalow. As head of a national party, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII accommodation. Currently, none are available, though efforts are being made to fulfill this entitlement.
- Country:
- India
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to receive a government bungalow, a benefit affording him as the chief of a national party.
The minister clarified during a press conference that, according to protocol, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII bungalow. Currently, however, these accommodations are fully occupied, leaving only Type V and VI bungalows available.
The Aam Aadmi Party has actively pursued housing allocations for Kejriwal, sending a formal request to the Union Housing Ministry to emphasize his entitlement. In the interim, Kejriwal has temporarily taken residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road, the official house of AAP MP Ashok Mittal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly
Taapsee Pannu: Navigating Stardom and Embracing Imperfection
Portal launched for old-age pension applications in Delhi, over 10,000 fresh applications already received: AAP chief Kejriwal.
Delhi govt to provide old-age pension to 80,000 fresh applicants: AAP chief Kejriwal.
AAP Raises Objections: Turmoil Over Waqf Amendment Bill