Nation Mourns the Passing of Veteran Leader S M Krishna
Former External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna passed away at the age of 92 due to prolonged illness. Leaders across the nation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, mourned his passing, highlighting his significant contributions to both the state and the nation.
Condolences have poured in nationwide following the death of S M Krishna, a respected former External Affairs Minister and Chief Minister of Karnataka, who passed away on Tuesday due to prolonged illness at the age of 92.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, extolling Krishna as a remarkable leader dedicated to improving the lives of others, and reflecting on cherished interactions they shared throughout the years. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge praised Krishna as a 'true champion' of development.
Various leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, recalled Krishna's immense contributions to Karnataka's development and the IT-BT sector. The legacy and leadership of S M Krishna have left an indelible mark on the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
