Satyendar Jain Sues BJP's Bansuri Swaraj for Defamation

In a significant legal move, former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain has lodged a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. The complaint, brought before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, alleges that Swaraj's comments during a television interview have severely damaged Jain's reputation.

Jain accuses Swaraj of falsely claiming that authorities recovered 3 crores, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins from his residence. He contends these allegations are without basis and are designed to sully his image and further political rivalries. Furthermore, Jain asserts that Swaraj compounded the defamation by branding him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud'.

The impacts of these statements, according to Jain, are profound, damaging his role as a public figure and his personal life. He claims this defamation campaign has undermined his relationships with family and society, causing a severe dent in his otherwise spotless political and personal reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)