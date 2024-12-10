Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to SM Krishna's Legacy

In a heartfelt message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her sorrow over the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. She offered her condolences to his family members and friends.

Banerjee highlighted Krishna's tenure as external affairs minister and his impactful political contributions both in Karnataka and nationally. His reforms and achievements earned him considerable respect.

Krishna, who served as Karnataka's 16th chief minister from 1999 to 2004, passed away at his Bengaluru residence at the age of 92. He had been facing health issues for some time.

