Bengaluru Safety Debate Ignites: Minister's Comment Sparks Controversy

The recent remarks of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara regarding incidents of molestation in Bengaluru have sparked a heated debate, drawing criticism from various quarters, especially the opposition BJP. The minister's comments describing such incidents as occurring sporadically and naturally in a large city like Bengaluru have been labeled as 'irresponsible' by BJP leaders.

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP national spokesperson, accused Parameshwara of downplaying the severity of the issue, questioning his accountability in maintaining law and order. Parameshwara mentioned his consistent efforts instructing the local police to enhance patrolling and surveillance to ensure safety across Bengaluru.

The opposition has further alleged that the Congress government has failed to address the rising concerns of crime and safety in the state, suggesting an urgent need for revamping the policing system and a thorough investigation into the administration's handling of sensitive cases.

