Russia's Determined Stride: Ukraine's Tug of War
Russia remains unwavering in its military objectives in Ukraine, as outlined by President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin insists on Ukrainian withdrawal from four contested regions and demands Ukraine renounce its NATO membership ambitions. The campaign will persist until goals are met, through military or negotiated means.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine will not cease until all strategic objectives set by President Vladimir Putin have been fully realized, according to a Kremlin statement released on Tuesday.
Putin's outlined conditions include Ukraine's complete abandonment of its NATO membership pursuits and withdrawal from four regions that Moscow has controversially claimed.
The Kremlin asserts that the resolution of these demands could come either through continued military efforts or through diplomatic negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Putin
- Kremlin
- military campaign
- NATO
- negotiations
- regions
- conflict
- stronghold
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO Official Warns Businesses to Brace for Wartime Challenges
NATO's New Defence Spending Targets: Closer to 3% GDP
Senator Blocks Promotion of Key Afghanistan Withdrawal General
Trump's Foreign Policy Revolution: NATO, Tariffs, and Third World War Warnings
Prime Minister Oli Denies Loan Negotiations in China Visit