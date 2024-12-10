Left Menu

Shiv Sena Accuses BJP of Hypocrisy Over Bangladesh Hindus

The Shiv Sena accused the BJP-led government of blocking discussions in Parliament about Hindu violence in Bangladesh. The Sena claimed that BJP's agenda prioritizes certain Hindu-centric issues while ignoring others, such as the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, due to lack of electoral interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:03 IST
Shiv Sena Accuses BJP of Hypocrisy Over Bangladesh Hindus
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena, in a sharp critique on Tuesday, accused the BJP-led Union government of deliberately avoiding parliamentary debate on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In an editorial, the Sena (UBT) criticized the BJP's version of Hindutva as 'politically transactional' and 'hypocritical,' focusing more on fear-mongering with divisive slogans and legislative amendments. Despite mounting incidents of anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh post-Sheikh Hasina's government collapse, the BJP appears indifferent, the editorial claimed. The lack of electoral interests in Bangladesh reportedly explains the BJP's neglect, while Hindu outfits in India protest.

Highlighting BJP's focus on domestic issues like the Uniform Civil Code, the editorial claimed that BJP neglects international Hindu issues. Discussions in Rajya Sabha remain paralyzed amid arguments over George Soros and Adani-related controversies, with accusations between government and opposition members adding to the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024