Shiv Sena Accuses BJP of Hypocrisy Over Bangladesh Hindus

The Shiv Sena, in a sharp critique on Tuesday, accused the BJP-led Union government of deliberately avoiding parliamentary debate on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In an editorial, the Sena (UBT) criticized the BJP's version of Hindutva as 'politically transactional' and 'hypocritical,' focusing more on fear-mongering with divisive slogans and legislative amendments. Despite mounting incidents of anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh post-Sheikh Hasina's government collapse, the BJP appears indifferent, the editorial claimed. The lack of electoral interests in Bangladesh reportedly explains the BJP's neglect, while Hindu outfits in India protest.

Highlighting BJP's focus on domestic issues like the Uniform Civil Code, the editorial claimed that BJP neglects international Hindu issues. Discussions in Rajya Sabha remain paralyzed amid arguments over George Soros and Adani-related controversies, with accusations between government and opposition members adding to the chaos.

