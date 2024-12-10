Left Menu

Ukraine's NATO Ambitions: Security Talks Intensify

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to discuss Ukraine's potential NATO membership and security guarantees with European partners. Ukrainian Deputy Head Ihor Zhovkva emphasizes the need for security assurances due to ongoing Russian aggression. Military aid will be another key topic during the meetings.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is preparing to discuss critical issues of NATO membership and security guarantees with European allies later this month, Ukrainian officials announced Tuesday.

The meeting aims to strengthen Ukraine's position for future talks and enhance its strategic standing both diplomatically and militarily. Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the presidential office, stressed the importance of security guarantees as Ukraine continues to face Russian aggression.

During recent meetings with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskiy also highlighted the need for military aid, underscoring the complexities of securing NATO membership amidst the ongoing conflict.

