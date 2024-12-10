Left Menu

Nick Candy's Political Shift: A Billionaire's Boost to Reform UK

Nick Candy, a British billionaire, is leaving the Conservative Party to join Nigel Farage's Reform UK as treasurer. He aims to bolster the party's fundraising ahead of the next national election. Previously a Conservative supporter, Candy criticized the party for broken promises and aims to propel Reform to election victory.

Updated: 10-12-2024 16:26 IST
Nick Candy's Political Shift: A Billionaire's Boost to Reform UK
Nick Candy, a prominent British billionaire and former donor to the Conservative Party, has announced his decision to join Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, as treasurer. This strategic move aims to enhance the party's fundraising capabilities ahead of the forthcoming national election.

Candy, who amassed his wealth through luxury property development, resigned from the Conservative Party, citing dissatisfaction with their broken promises and loss of trust among wealth creators in Britain. From 2020 to 2022, he contributed over £250,000 to the party during Boris Johnson's leadership.

Amid growing support for right-wing parties across Europe, Reform UK is gaining momentum, boasting over 100,000 members. Farage recently claimed his party is attracting voters disillusioned with the Labour government, fueling optimism for a victorious election outcome in 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

