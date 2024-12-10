Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Rajya Sabha By-Poll Nominations: A Foregone Conclusion

TDP and BJP candidates have filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha by-polls from Andhra Pradesh. With only three candidates for three seats, and a strong majority in the Assembly, their election appears certain. Formalities and vote counting are set for December 20.

Amaravati | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:01 IST
In a significant political move, candidates from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed their nominations on Tuesday for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The nomination process took place at the Assembly building, overseen by the Rajya Sabha elections returning officer, R Vanitha Rani, as confirmed by an official press release.

With only three candidates vying for three Rajya Sabha seats, their election is virtually assured, contingent on nomination scrutiny and other formalities, in time for by-elections and vote counting on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

