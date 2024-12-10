Andhra Pradesh's Rajya Sabha By-Poll Nominations: A Foregone Conclusion

In a significant political move, candidates from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed their nominations on Tuesday for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The nomination process took place at the Assembly building, overseen by the Rajya Sabha elections returning officer, R Vanitha Rani, as confirmed by an official press release.

With only three candidates vying for three Rajya Sabha seats, their election is virtually assured, contingent on nomination scrutiny and other formalities, in time for by-elections and vote counting on December 20.

