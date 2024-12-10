Najib Razak's Home Imprisonment: Malaysia's Parliamentary Dilemma

Malaysia's political landscape faces scrutiny as questions arise over a royal decree that could permit former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve his prison term in the comfort of his home. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim declined to address the validity of such a decree, pointing to ongoing court deliberations.

Najib was initially sentenced to 12 years for his role in the 1MDB scandal, a sentence later reduced by half. However, he claims an additional 'addendum order' from the former king gives him the right to home imprisonment. Anwar, in parliament, remained non-committal, citing procedural constraints.

The court is set to review Najib's plea early next year. Meanwhile, Najib's son has submitted an affidavit affirming the existence of the addendum, though its contents remain undisclosed, shrouding the case in further mystery.

