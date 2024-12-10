Historic Motion: Opposition Moves Against Vice President in Rajya Sabha
In an unprecedented move, opposition parties of the INDIA bloc submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for partisan conduct. Despite lacking the numbers for passage, this motion symbolizes a fight for parliamentary democracy, highlighting Claimed biases against opposition members.
In an unprecedented development, the INDIA opposition bloc has taken a bold step by submitting a notice in Rajya Sabha for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging partisan conduct in his role as chairman of the Upper House.
Despite lacking the numbers necessary to pass the motion in the 243-member House, opposition parties believe this action sends a strong message in defense of parliamentary democracy. Top leaders like Congress's Jairam Ramesh were instrumental in submitting the notice signed by 60 opposition MPs.
This marks the first time a motion has been lodged against the Vice President in the Rajya Sabha. The decision stems from opposition grievances over Dhankhar's perceived bias, particularly related to BJP voices critiquing Congress leaders over controversial matters.
