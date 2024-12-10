Historic Motion: Opposition Moves Against Vice President in Rajya Sabha

In an unprecedented development, the INDIA opposition bloc has taken a bold step by submitting a notice in Rajya Sabha for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging partisan conduct in his role as chairman of the Upper House.

Despite lacking the numbers necessary to pass the motion in the 243-member House, opposition parties believe this action sends a strong message in defense of parliamentary democracy. Top leaders like Congress's Jairam Ramesh were instrumental in submitting the notice signed by 60 opposition MPs.

This marks the first time a motion has been lodged against the Vice President in the Rajya Sabha. The decision stems from opposition grievances over Dhankhar's perceived bias, particularly related to BJP voices critiquing Congress leaders over controversial matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)