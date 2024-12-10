Left Menu

Nation Mourns: The Beloved Legacy of SM Krishna

Kerala's leaders mourn the passing of SM Krishna, a former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister. Krishna, who passed away at 92, was a revered politician with a long-standing impact in multiple roles. Having retired from active politics last year, he is remembered for his significant societal contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:57 IST
The political landscape of India has been marked by the loss of a towering figure, SM Krishna, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and External Affairs Minister. Condolences poured in from across the nation, with significant reactions from Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Krishna, who passed away at his Bengaluru residence at 92, had been battling health issues for some time. Governor Khan expressed his sympathies online, highlighting Krishna's lasting contributions to society. Chief Minister Vijayan also offered tributes, recalling Krishna's dedicated service to the nation.

The veteran politician, who retired from active politics last year due to age-related concerns, served notably as Karnataka's 16th Chief Minister, Maharashtra's Governor, and under the UPA government of Manmohan Singh, as External Affairs Minister. His enduring legacy continues to inspire Indian political discourse.

