Promises on Wheels: Kejriwal's Lifeline to Delhi's Auto Drivers
In anticipation of the Delhi Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, has pledged five guarantees for auto-rickshaw drivers, including life insurance, wedding assistance, uniform allowance, and free coaching. The BJP has also promised support, making the auto drivers a significant focus for the electoral battle.
With Delhi Assembly elections looming, Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has made strategic promises to enhance support from the city's auto-rickshaw drivers, a traditional stronghold for the party. On Tuesday, Kejriwal introduced five guarantees promising life insurance, financial aid for daughters' weddings, and much more.
The proposed guarantees also include Rs 2,500 for uniforms during Holi and Diwali, and free exam coaching for drivers' children, adding potential relief for the community. Accompanied by his wife Sunita, Kejriwal announced these plans after a personal visit to an auto driver's home in Kondli.
While these promises aim to affirm AAP's commitment to the drivers, rival BJP has criticized Kejriwal's actions, arguing they are mere rhetoric. Both parties vie for the crucial auto-rickshaw driver vote, highlighting its importance in the upcoming election battle for Delhi's Assembly.
