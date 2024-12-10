Left Menu

Macron's Crossroads: Building Consensus Amid Political Divides

French President Emmanuel Macron met with leaders from various political parties, excluding the far right and far left, to discuss forming a new government under a hung parliament. The Socialists are seen as pivotal in negotiations, while Macron faces calls for compromise regarding a left-leaning prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:53 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting on Tuesday with leaders of all political parties, except the far right and far left, to discuss forming a new government under the challenging conditions of a hung parliament.

This marked the first time since June's elections that mainstream parties had gathered. The meeting included moderate left-wing leaders willing to compromise, separating themselves from the France Unbowed movement that declined participation.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure emphasized readiness for a left-wing prime minister open to compromise. Socialists have relaxed their demands for a prime minister approved by France Unbowed, citing the need for stable governance. Macron is facing pressure to compromise, even as Green leader Marine Tondelier highlights required concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

