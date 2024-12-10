Macron's Crossroads: Building Consensus Amid Political Divides
French President Emmanuel Macron met with leaders from various political parties, excluding the far right and far left, to discuss forming a new government under a hung parliament. The Socialists are seen as pivotal in negotiations, while Macron faces calls for compromise regarding a left-leaning prime minister.
French President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting on Tuesday with leaders of all political parties, except the far right and far left, to discuss forming a new government under the challenging conditions of a hung parliament.
This marked the first time since June's elections that mainstream parties had gathered. The meeting included moderate left-wing leaders willing to compromise, separating themselves from the France Unbowed movement that declined participation.
Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure emphasized readiness for a left-wing prime minister open to compromise. Socialists have relaxed their demands for a prime minister approved by France Unbowed, citing the need for stable governance. Macron is facing pressure to compromise, even as Green leader Marine Tondelier highlights required concessions.
