Controversial Comeback: Tahir Hussain Joins AIMIM

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, known for his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots, has made headlines again by officially joining AIMIM. The party announced his candidature for the Mustafabad constituency in the upcoming assembly elections, slated for February.

AIMIM's Delhi unit president Shoaib Jamai confirmed Hussain's joining on Tuesday, explaining that this decision aims to further the campaign for justice for Delhi riots victims. Photos from the event showed Hussain's family, as he remains imprisoned, meeting with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

This move has been met with criticism from the BJP, which accuses AIMIM of attempting to incite communal unrest by nominating Hussain. Kapil Mishra, BJP's Delhi unit vice-president, warned against repeating the violence of 2020, emphasizing the need to maintain peace in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)