Syria's Leadership Shift: Impacts on Extremism and Global Politics

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas raised concerns about rising sectarian violence and extremism in Syria following recent changes in leadership. Syria's new interim leader, backed by former rebels, has assumed the role of caretaker prime minister, marking a setback for Russia and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:49 IST
The European Union's new foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has voiced significant concerns over the potential resurgence of sectarian violence and extremism in Syria. Her remarks followed the announcement of Syria's new interim leader, who has taken on the role of caretaker prime minister. This leadership change comes with the backing of former rebels who recently ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Addressing a European Parliament committee hearing, Kallas emphasized that the fall of Assad marks a critical setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Iranian regime. 'For Putin and the Iranian regime, the fall of Assad is a huge blow for both,' Kallas stated.

The situation in Syria remains volatile as international observers closely monitor the developments in the war-torn nation, with implications extending beyond its borders.

