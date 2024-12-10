Syria's Leadership Shift: Impacts on Extremism and Global Politics

The European Union's new foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has voiced significant concerns over the potential resurgence of sectarian violence and extremism in Syria. Her remarks followed the announcement of Syria's new interim leader, who has taken on the role of caretaker prime minister. This leadership change comes with the backing of former rebels who recently ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Addressing a European Parliament committee hearing, Kallas emphasized that the fall of Assad marks a critical setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Iranian regime. 'For Putin and the Iranian regime, the fall of Assad is a huge blow for both,' Kallas stated.

The situation in Syria remains volatile as international observers closely monitor the developments in the war-torn nation, with implications extending beyond its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)