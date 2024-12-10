U.S. Stays Vigilant Amid Syria-Israel Developments
U.S. officials maintain communication with Syrian opposition and Israeli officials as tensions arise. President Biden is updated by his national security team. The U.S. remains uninvolved in Israeli actions in Syria, focusing on supporting Syrian-led governance for a better future.
- Country:
- United States
Amid growing developments in Syria and Israel, U.S. officials are maintaining close contact with both Syrian opposition groups and Israeli officials, White House spokesperson John Kirby announced on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden is being kept fully informed by his national security team. Meanwhile, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is set to travel to Israel on Wednesday. Kirby emphasized that the U.S. is not participating in any Israeli operations in Syria, describing Israel's actions as 'temporary measures to ensure their own security.'
Kirby further stated that the United States aims to support the Syrian people in determining their own future, advocating for a Syrian-led shift toward improved and more representative governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Syria
- Israel
- Biden
- John Kirby
- Jake Sullivan
- security
- governance
- opposition
- developments
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt Amid Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Security Heightened
Joint Forces Dismantle Security Threats in Manipur: Weapons and Explosives Seized
New Framework and Portal Initiative for Gig Workers' Social Security
Global Food Week 2024: Pioneering Food Security Solutions in Abu Dhabi
J&K Government Tightens Cybersecurity Protocols on Sensitive Information