U.S. Stays Vigilant Amid Syria-Israel Developments

Amid growing developments in Syria and Israel, U.S. officials are maintaining close contact with both Syrian opposition groups and Israeli officials, White House spokesperson John Kirby announced on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is being kept fully informed by his national security team. Meanwhile, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is set to travel to Israel on Wednesday. Kirby emphasized that the U.S. is not participating in any Israeli operations in Syria, describing Israel's actions as 'temporary measures to ensure their own security.'

Kirby further stated that the United States aims to support the Syrian people in determining their own future, advocating for a Syrian-led shift toward improved and more representative governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)