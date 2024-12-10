Punjab Polls: AAP Gears Up for Victory
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held meetings in Punjab ahead of municipal elections. AAP, led by Aman Arora and Bhagwant Mann, focuses on merit-based candidate selection, emphasizing transparency. BJP, led by Vijay Rupani, announced candidates and strategized for securing maximum seats.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is conducting strategic meetings in preparation for the December 21 municipal elections in Punjab, targeting five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.
Punjab minister and AAP state chief Aman Arora expressed strong confidence in the party's success, asserting that their transparent and merit-based candidate selection would resonate with voters.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also strategizing for the polls, announced its candidates under the leadership of Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani, who is optimistic about claiming multiple seats.
