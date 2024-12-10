Left Menu

Punjab Polls: AAP Gears Up for Victory

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held meetings in Punjab ahead of municipal elections. AAP, led by Aman Arora and Bhagwant Mann, focuses on merit-based candidate selection, emphasizing transparency. BJP, led by Vijay Rupani, announced candidates and strategized for securing maximum seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is conducting strategic meetings in preparation for the December 21 municipal elections in Punjab, targeting five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Punjab minister and AAP state chief Aman Arora expressed strong confidence in the party's success, asserting that their transparent and merit-based candidate selection would resonate with voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also strategizing for the polls, announced its candidates under the leadership of Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani, who is optimistic about claiming multiple seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

