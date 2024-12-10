Latvian Foreign Minister Discusses Russia, NATO, and Ukraine at Reuters NEXT

In a revealing discussion at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze expressed confidence that Russia would refrain from invading NATO due to its ongoing complications with the conflict in Ukraine. Braze highlighted the immense losses Russia faces daily on the battlefield, with over 2,000 soldiers lost each day, affecting its economic stability. She stated, 'We are very serious about our defense.'

Currently, the Russian losses have contributed significantly to its economic downfall, with Braze mentioning that between 600,000 to 700,000 soldiers have been either killed or wounded seriously. Despite the absence of direct military threats, Latvia remains vigilant in its defense strategy.

On international diplomacy, Braze acknowledged reports of Putin's willingness to discuss a ceasefire with former U.S. President Trump but without making any major territorial concessions. Latvia is prepared to engage closely with the incoming U.S. administration, including proposed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, strengthening the bilateral ties between both nations. On concerns regarding Trump's cabinet choices, Braze declined to comment.

