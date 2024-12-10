Canada Sanctions Chinese Officials Amid Human Rights Concerns

On Tuesday, Canada took a decisive step by imposing sanctions on eight current and former senior Chinese officials, citing alleged state-led human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet, and against Falun Gong adherents. The move is a response to concerns about China's treatment of Uyghurs, as well as other human rights violations.

The sanctions target notable figures such as Chen Quanguo, former Communist Party chief in Xinjiang, and Wu Yingjie, who led the party in Tibet from 2016 to 2021. Canada has implemented an asset freeze that restricts Canadians from conducting property-related activities or providing financial services to these officials.

This action follows a similar stance from other nations, including the US, UK, and EU, and continues to strain Canada-China relations, which were already tense following the 2018 arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou and subsequent detentions of Canadians in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)