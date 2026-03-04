Holi Festivities Bring Joy to Indo-Tibetan Border
Indo-Tibetan Border Police along Pangong Lake in Ladakh celebrated Holi with local residents, promoting unity and joy despite harsh conditions. The lake, a notable tourist spot, became a backdrop for vibrant festivities that strengthened ties between soldiers and villagers, underscoring the cultural importance of such gatherings.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stationed near Pangong Lake in Ladakh took part in Holi celebrations with residents of Vibrant Villages, creating a cheerful atmosphere in the freezing temperatures.
This high-altitude lake, known for its scenic beauty, served as a fitting venue for the colorful festival, where troops and villagers exchanged greetings and participated in traditional dances.
The event not only gave soldiers a break from their routine duties but also reinforced their camaraderie with local communities, highlighting the cultural significance of such gatherings along the border regions.
