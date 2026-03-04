Left Menu

Holi Festivities Bring Joy to Indo-Tibetan Border

Indo-Tibetan Border Police along Pangong Lake in Ladakh celebrated Holi with local residents, promoting unity and joy despite harsh conditions. The lake, a notable tourist spot, became a backdrop for vibrant festivities that strengthened ties between soldiers and villagers, underscoring the cultural importance of such gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:38 IST
Holi Festivities Bring Joy to Indo-Tibetan Border
  • Country:
  • India

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stationed near Pangong Lake in Ladakh took part in Holi celebrations with residents of Vibrant Villages, creating a cheerful atmosphere in the freezing temperatures.

This high-altitude lake, known for its scenic beauty, served as a fitting venue for the colorful festival, where troops and villagers exchanged greetings and participated in traditional dances.

The event not only gave soldiers a break from their routine duties but also reinforced their camaraderie with local communities, highlighting the cultural significance of such gatherings along the border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

 India
2
Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

 Global
3
Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

 Pakistan
4
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026