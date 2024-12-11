Russia's Strategic Asylum: Assad's Escape to Safety
Russia has reportedly transported Syria's ousted president, Bashar al-Assad, to safety following a swift rebel offensive. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed in an interview with NBC News that Assad is secure in Russia. Moscow emphasized its non-obligation to extradite him due to non-membership in the International Criminal Court.
In a significant development, Russia has securely transported Bashar al-Assad, Syria's former president, after his ousting by a rapid rebel attack. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed Assad's safety in a televised interview with NBC News on Tuesday.
Ryabkov stated, 'He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation,' emphasizing Russia's role in Assad's escape.
Addressing potential legal actions, Ryabkov highlighted that Russia is not bound by the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction, making it unfeasible to hand over Assad for trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
