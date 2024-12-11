Left Menu

Kerala's Political Tensions Escalate: Congress Accuses CPI(M) of Intolerance

The Congress in Kerala accuses the ruling CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of intolerance, following vandalism at a Congress office in the CM's village. The incident highlights ongoing political tensions, with demands for accountability and allegations of a dictatorial approach by the CPI(M).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:53 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress party in Kerala has leveled serious accusations against the ruling CPI(M), calling it 'intolerant' and claiming it suppresses other political parties. This allegation follows the vandalism of a Congress office in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home village.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan voiced the party's concerns after visiting the recently damaged Congress booth committee office at Venduttayi. He criticized the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister for their 'dictatorial mindset' and demanded accountability for the vandalism, which occurred last Saturday.

As the political tension escalates, the Congress party vows to resist the ruling party's alleged authoritarian conduct throughout the state, asserting that they will not tolerate such actions against democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

