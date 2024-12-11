Tragedy in Gaza: Deadly Strike on Shelter

An overnight Israeli airstrike on a residential home in the northern Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals, according to medical officials.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital received the casualties from Beit Lahiya after the strike tragically targeted a site sheltering displaced people.

No statement has been issued by the Israeli military concerning the incident, as Israel continues its renewed offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza, ongoing since early October.

(With inputs from agencies.)