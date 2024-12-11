Tragedy in Gaza: Deadly Strike on Shelter
An Israeli strike on a home in the northern Gaza Strip, sheltering displaced individuals, resulted in at least 19 deaths. Kamal Adwan Hospital reported the casualties following the overnight incident in Beit Lahiya. The Israeli military has not commented amidst ongoing offensives against Hamas since early October.
An overnight Israeli airstrike on a residential home in the northern Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals, according to medical officials.
The Kamal Adwan Hospital received the casualties from Beit Lahiya after the strike tragically targeted a site sheltering displaced people.
No statement has been issued by the Israeli military concerning the incident, as Israel continues its renewed offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza, ongoing since early October.
