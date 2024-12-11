Left Menu

UDF Secures Resilient Lead in Kerala By-Elections

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala achieved a significant victory in the by-elections by winning 16 out of 30 local wards, including some previously held by the ruling CPI(M). UDF leader V D Satheesan hailed this as a sign of anti-incumbency sentiment. UDF's win ignites momentum for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:41 IST
UDF Secures Resilient Lead in Kerala By-Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition emerged triumphant in Kerala's by-elections, securing victories in 16 out of 30 local wards. This includes reclaiming some seats previously held by the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), according to the State Election Commission.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan described the UDF's victory as reflective of widespread anti-incumbency sentiment among Kerala's electorate. These results, he declared, signal a lack of public confidence in the current administration, which faces accusations of corruption and nepotism.

The UDF's performance in these elections not only strengthens its current position but also sets a positive trajectory for the 2025 local body polls. With additional wins, including nine seats from the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, and the termination of their rule in three panchayats, UDF is on an upward trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

