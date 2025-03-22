Historic Victory: Hamilton Triumphs in First 2025 Sprint Race

Lewis Hamilton secured a momentous victory in the first Formula One sprint race of the 2025 season, held in China on Saturday. Representing Ferrari, Hamilton crossed the finish line in the lead, marking the first time for both the 40-year-old driver and the renowned Italian team to win the 100km event.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren showcased impressive skill to secure second place in the race, while Max Verstappen of Red Bull made a strong showing to round out the top three positions.

Hamilton's win not only adds another accolade to his illustrious career but also sets an optimistic tone for Ferrari in this year's championship pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)