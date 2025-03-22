Historic Victory: Hamilton Triumphs in First 2025 Sprint Race
Lewis Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, claimed victory in Formula One's first sprint race of the 2025 season in China. This marked a significant achievement for both the 40-year-old Briton and the Italian team. McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen followed closely behind.
- Country:
- China
Lewis Hamilton secured a momentous victory in the first Formula One sprint race of the 2025 season, held in China on Saturday. Representing Ferrari, Hamilton crossed the finish line in the lead, marking the first time for both the 40-year-old driver and the renowned Italian team to win the 100km event.
Oscar Piastri of McLaren showcased impressive skill to secure second place in the race, while Max Verstappen of Red Bull made a strong showing to round out the top three positions.
Hamilton's win not only adds another accolade to his illustrious career but also sets an optimistic tone for Ferrari in this year's championship pursuit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-US to levy fees on ships linked to China, push allies to do similar – draft executive order
New Senate bill seeks to tackle the flow of fentanyl into the US from China and Mexico
New Zealand’s top spy warns on China’s influence in the Pacific, backs Five Eyes
China's foreign minister criticises the US' arbitrary tariffs' and accuses it of meeting good with evil', reports AP.
China hopes for 'fair, lasting, binding' Ukraine peace agreement, foreign minister says